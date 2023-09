Anupamaa Hindi Tv show upcoming twist September 1: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see that Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) is still with Adhik and wishes that the new project be given to him. Well, Anuj clearly tells her that this will be his decision. And we see Adhik getting angry because of this. Meanwhile, Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) tells the truth that the baby she is carrying is not Vanraj’s. Well, Baa (Alpana Buch) , and all the family members are very angry. Kavya breaks down as she knows her respect is at stake. Later on, we see Baa decide to oust Kavya from the Shah house. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Baa really ask Kavya to get out of the house in this condition? Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Adhik crosses all his limits, will Pakhi be the one to throw him out of the Kapadia mansion?

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see that Anu (Rupali Ganguly) once again scolds Adhik for playing dirty games, but Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) blindly loves her husband, and this time she will also cross all the limits. She will blame Anupamaa for interfering in her married life and also warn her to stay away from them. Well, Anupamaa is really fed up with all the problems around her. Let's see how she will manage everything.

Anupamaa is the top-running Hindi TV show and viewers are waiting for some interesting twists. Will Pakhi get saved from her toxic marriage? Will Malti Devi's truth come out and when? What will happen to Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) and her baby? Let's wait to see how Anupamaa steers through all these problems and brings peace back in the Shah and Kapadia house.

In the future tracks of Anupamaa, we may soon see Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) come to the Kapadia mansion. Will Anupamaa reunite this lost mother and son? Later on, we may see that Adhik has planned to ruin Romil. There are also festivities coming up on the show, will they bring more drama with them or will the celebration of Raksha Bandhan and Ganesh Chaturthi reunite the family?