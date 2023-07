Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see Ankush tease Barkha (Ashlesha Sawant) about how her plan failed. Later, Ankush thinks about her daughter, and we see all the Shah family members scolding Dimpy again about what she said in the media about Anupamaa. Will Shahs forgive Dimply (Nishi Saxena) ? And what about Samar? Well, Dimpy crossed all the limits and misbehaved with Bapuji. On the other side, Anupamaa's life again goes back to normal, and she gets busy managing her house. She arranged a small surprise for Choti. But viewers want to see the twist: for how long will Anupmaa's life stay normal because one side is Barkha and on the other is Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) . Will they come together and finally destroy Anupamaa's strength? Let's see what happens in the upcoming track of Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Furious Malti Devi sets trap to hit Anupamaa's weakness; Dimpy gives statement against her saas

Malti Devi started the war

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see she has reached Malti Devi's home. Guru Maa plays an item song and asks Anupamaa to dance to it later on. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) dances very well. Viewers are eagerly waiting for the major drama to unfold in Anupamaa's life. It might be possible that Malti Devi (Apara Mehta)breaks Anupamaa's strength, that is her motherhood. We may see that due to Anupamaa, her children's lives will get affected and it will start with Samar. Because of Malti Devi, Samar will lose his contract, on the other side, we see that Anupamaa Academy will also close as she will cancel Anupamaa's licence. Let's see how Anupamaa saves all the children.

Anupamaa upcoming twist

The Anupamaa Show is one of the top-running shows. Every woman gets inspired by her. The upcoming track of Anupamaa will be very dramatic because we see that Malti Devi has announced war. She makes all the plans to destroy Anupamaa's life totally, and because of her, the Shah family and the Kapadia family will also suffer, but we have to wait to see the twist. Will everyone stand behind Anupamaa, or will they turn against her?

In the future track of Anupamaa, we see that Malti Devi will tell Anupamaa that she will forgive her, but on one condition. Let's see what that condition is. It might be possible that Malti Devi wants Choti in her Guru Dakshina. Will Anupamàa give her Guru Dakshina? Well, it might not be possible because we all know that Anupamàa gave up on her dream for Choti. Let’s see what Anupamaa decides.