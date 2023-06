Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) give an earful to Dimpy (Nishi Saxena)and Samar (Sagar Parekh). As we know that Dimpy misbehaves with Leela (Alpana Buch) and she leaves from the Shah house and once again Anupamaa comes to solve everything. We see Anupamaa give all her gyan to Dimpy but she did not feel any regret and finally Anupamaa said that they can leave from the Shah house because Dimpy is the girl who never gives respect to baa but we see Dimpy starts to message someone. Well let's wait to see whom Dimpy will message. It might be possible that she will message Anuj because now she totally depend on Anuj or it might be possible that she messaged Barkha to know what she can do as we all know that Dimpy has become the puppet of Barkha (Ashlesha Sawant). Whatever she says, Dimpy will do exactly like that. Let's see what will happen and what is the future of Samar and Dimpy's relationship? Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Malti Devi to rethink her decision about Anu; Shah house turns into a battlefield and more

What will Nakul do to stop Anupamaa from going to America?

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) put on a competition between Nakul and Anupamaa, and Nakul decides to win by hook or crook. He will try to get Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) injured by throwing glass on her side, and we see Anupamaa fall because of this glass, but it might be possible that Anupamaa will again stand and dance and be proud of her Guru Maa because we all know that Anupamaa will cross big hurdles in her life. This glass is nothing in front of her. Well, we have to wait to see the twist now. What will Nakul do to stop Anupamaa from going to America? Also Read - Anupamaa twist: MaAn fans are fed up with Anuj Kapadia after Maya wishes death upon Anu; say 'He has no realisation of damage he has done' [VIEW TWEETS]

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

The track of Anupamaa is going to be super interesting in the future. As we see, Anupamaa has only 4 days, and so many questions arise in the minds of viewers: will MaAn reunite or not? Will Malti Devi reveal her truth in front of Anuj or not? Will Maya get normal and decide to free Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) from her responsibility? Will Nakul meet Anuj and instigate him about Guru Maa? Well, there are so many twists and turns on the way in the show of Anupamaa. This TV show, Anupamaa, gets a number one ranking in the TRP list and the upcoming tracks will ensure that it stays at the top. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Maya's truth will come to the fore; but is it too late for Anuj to get Anupamaa back?