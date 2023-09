Anupamaa Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, September 20: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see Malti Devi slowly remembering everything. She will feel very strange to see Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). On the other hand, Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) makes all the prep to celebrate Anuj's birthday in a beautiful way. Adhik and Romil (Viraaj Kapoor) to get along and be part of the preparations. All the family members are very excited for Anuj's birthday. On the other side, Anu (Rupali Ganguly) goes to the Anaath Aashram, and finally, learns the truth: Anuj is Malti Devi's son. Anu is really shocked but also happy that Anuj will finally get his mother. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler alert: Anu to finally reunite Anuj with his mother; Vanraj, Kavya to get separated New Promo Of Anupamaa: 

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) plans to go to Anuj ( Gaurav Khanna ) with Malti Devi and give him the biggest surprise on his special day. But will Anuj accept his mother? Will he understand her pain? Well, it might be possible that Anuj forgives his mother with some convincing from Anupamaa, and we may also see that Malti Devi ( Apara Mehta ) will remember everything and apologize to Anuj for leaving him.

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Anupamaa, we see a major track about Samar. The show has completely taken an unfortunate turn. Samar and Dimpy are going to be parents soon and every family member is excited. But a turn of events is on the way and Samar will be no more. Vanraj ( Sudhanshu Pandey ) will be ftantic and blame Anuj for Samar's death. The upcoming track of Anupamaa is going to be interesting as well as emotional because Anu's life is set to turn upside down once again. Will she forgive Anuj for Samar's death? Will this lead to a permanent rift between Anuj and Anupamaa?

Anupamaa is one of the top-running Hindi shows. The latest track is about a mother-son reunion, but the future track actually revolves around Samar's death. Anu gives Anuj a big surprise but he snatches her son away. Will she ever forgive him?