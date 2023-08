Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we finally see that Adhik's truth comes out, but Pakhi is on his side and supports Adhik. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) makes Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) understand that Adhik does not deserve the love, but she has already said to her mother, to stay away from her life. She does not want her marriage to break, but Anupamaa will never leave her daughter in this condition. Well, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) has also tried to convince Pakhi, but she is not in her senses; she only wants to protect her marriage. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. Will Pakhi regret giving Adhik another chance? On the other side, we see Kinjal and Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) talking about Kavya's baby. Kavya is very happy about her baby as well as upset because she cheated on Vanraj. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Anupamaa and Vanraj finally make Pakhi come out of this abusive relationship? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more Top 12 Hindi TV shows with steamy scenes

Adhik is still playing games with Pakhi

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see Barkha makes Adhik understand that he has to apologize to Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) and her family, but Adhik is still playing games and wants another chance from Pakhi, so we see that Adhik will still not realize his fault. He just pretends to say sorry, but Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) is a mother, and she also warns Adhik that their eyes are on him and she will never leave her daughter alone. Well, let's see what the future holds for Pakhi and Adhik's relationship. Also Read - Anuupmaa upcoming twist: Anu's is failing in her attempts to save Pakhi from her toxic, abusive marriage with Adhik

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

Anupamaa is the top Hindi show, and viewers love the show. Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly rules the show, she is the inspiration of every woman who is not able to take a stand for herself. The latest track is so motivational because we see Anupamaa teach Pakhi not to take things lying low in her abusive marriage. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. Will Pakhi ever understand? Also Read - TRP report week 32 of Top Hindi TV Shows: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin BEATS Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Anupamaa rules

Trending Now

In the future track of Anupamaa, we see a major twist when we see that Anupamaa and Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) are always with Pakhi, but Adhik will not change. He will try to instigate Pakhi against Anupamaa, and we may see Pakhi start hating her mother, but this time Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) clearly tells Barkha to make Adhik understand; otherwise, they both will have to get out of the house. Will Adhik ruin the relationship between Anupamaa and Pakhi?