Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: in the latest track of Anupamaa, we see Samar (Sagar Parekh) and Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) start fighting as Dimpy gives a statement about Anupamaa in the media. Well, Samar scolds this time very badly. Well, Malti Devi (Apara Mehta ) plays Trick, and she closed the dance academy. Well, Malti Devi's war begins with the children of Anupamaa. Well, viewers do not understand why Malti Devi punished Anupamaa's children. What is their fault? Well, we have to wait to see if they will all leave Anupamaa one by one or if they will stand with her. but this time we see that Anuj is standing with her. Well, now we see Anupamaa ( Rupali Ganguly) reaching Malti Devi's house, but Nakul stops her from meeting her because Nakul understands that Malti Devi is very angry and will scold her. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Malti Devi ever forgive Anupamaa?

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see that Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) is ready to give her one chance, but she has one condition. Let's wait to see what that condition will be. It might be possible that Malti Devi wants her Choti Anu. Will she give it to her? Well, we see Malti Devi play a very dangerous game with both families. It might be possible that Malti Devi ruined Anupamaa's both families. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will their families give support to her and stand together in front of Malti Devi?

Malti Devi destroy Shah and Kapadia empires

The Anupamaa Show is one of the top-running shows on television. Well, we see that Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) has faced so many struggles in her life alone. The viewers have full trust in Anupamaa, and this time she also fights her battle. But we have to see the twist to see if Malti Devi ever understands her situation or not.

In the future tracks of Anupamaa, we may see an interesting track where Malti Devi destroys everything, even taking all the share holders of the Kapadia family as well as the Shah family. Soon, we may see that the Shah's and the Kapadia's are on footpaths. Well, viewers are really waiting for the twist of who will change Anupamaa's life. Well, let's wait to see the upcoming twists and turns of Anupamaa's life and where her life goes, and we may see that one by one,She gives them greed and forces them to come with her. Well, let's see, will Anupamaa stand alone?