Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: in the latest track of Anupamaa, we see Dimpy (Nishi Saxena)apologize to Baa (Alpana Buch), and she promises her that she will never repeat her mistakes, but Dimpy will not mean it; she will just do acting because, as we see, Barkha (Ashlesha Sawant) manipulates Dimpy totally. On the other side, Anuj misses his Anupamaa, and Maya will soon plan something to ruin Anupamaa's life. After a long time, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey)and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) talk about Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) because Vanraj has changed, and now Vanraj only wants Kavya in his life because he loves his child. Well, viewers are really happy to see Vanraj's character because, finally, one devil is out in Anupamaa's life. Well, Dimpy goes to Kapadia Mension for the rituals of Pagfere Ki Rasam, and this time Barkha will teach her all the tricks.

Will Nakul realize his fault?

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we see an interesting twist: Guru Maa (Apara Mehta) puts on a competition between Nakul and Anupamaa, and Nakul decides to win by hook or crook, so he will get Anupmaa (Rupali Ganguly) injured by the glass. He throws out the glass on Anupamaa's side, but we see that Malti Devi is going to be very angry and decides to find the culprit who has disdained this. She want the CCTV footage. Will Nakul (Aman Maheshwari) get caught by Guru Maa ? It might be possible that Anupamaa will learn the truth, and she will save him from coming in front of Guru Maa. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Nakul realize his fault or not?

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

the Anupamaa show has getting a huge fan following from starts on 1st day because this serial is totally depend on women and every women could relate with Anupamaa because in the starting Anupamaa has housewife but she has a many talents inside her slowly slowly the all talents were come out and the Same as every women has a special talents which are going to hide because of taking care of their family well this serial teach many of the women get out of their talents to come out and prove their family to make proud of them.

In the future track of Anupamaa, we see that Anupamaa, has only 4 days. Well, these 4 days become the 4 months for viewers, as they really know about the future track: will Anupamaa finally go to America or not? Well, this is the biggest question that every viewer wants to know: will MaAn reunite? Will Malti Devi reveal her relationship before going to America? Let's wait to see. The next four days are going to be super interesting.