Anupamaa Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, September 21: In the latest track of Anupamaa, Anu (Rupali Ganguly) finds all the truth about Anuj's past, and she goes to the temple to express her gratitude. On the other side, everybody was celebrating Anuj's (Gaurav Khanna) birthday and suddenly Anu entered the house with Malti Dev. Anuj is confused to see Malti Devi there and he is not comfortable with her presence, but finally Anu reveals that Anuj is Malti Devi's (Apara Mehta) son. How will Anuj react? Will he forgive and accept his mother?

Anuj will not ready to forgives his mother

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, Anuj gets furious at his mother because she had abandoned him. He will decide not to forgive her but Anupamaa, who has a forgiving nature, may convince Anuj to forgive his mother. Will he ever understand his mother's compulsion?

In the future track of Anupamaa, a high-voltage drama awaits us as Samar loses his life and Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey)puts all the blame on Anuj. It might be possible that all the men go for a party to celebrate the news of Samar becoming a father, and something untoward happens there and all the men return with Samar's dead body. Was it a car accident, or something else? Well, the reality of this incident will be revealed on the show soon but it will leave everyone shattered. How will this tragedy affect Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anu's relationship? Will they get separated forever?

Anupamaa is one of the top-running Hindi shows and viewers love the chemistry between Anuj and Anu, aka Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly but Samar (Sagar Parekh) death's will change everything in the show. We may see Anuj and Anu’s separation track. Is there another leap in the offing? Stay tuned to BL to know what happens next on Anupamaa.