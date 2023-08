Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert : In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see Adhik apologize to Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) and give a speech to win her over. But while Pakhi is blinded by love, Anupamaa and Vanraj can clearly see that Adhik only pretends to apologize. Well, because of his drama, Pakhi's heart melts, and she stands with him. But Anupamaa, Vanraj ( Sudhanshu Pandey) and Anuj ( Gaurav Khanna ) do not trust Adhik. Well, Pakhi is not alone; Anupamaa and everyone are with her but Anupamaa gives him a stern warning to behave himself snd mind his actions. If he ever slaps Pakhi, then Anupamaa ( Rupali Ganguly) will not spare him. Well, Paritosh and Samar are also very angry because of Adhik. But Vanraj has clearly said that Pakhi does not want to leave Adhik. But again, Dimpy ( Nishi Saxena ) blames Pakhi. Well, Anupamaa is really scared because of her daughter's life. But Anuj tries to calm her. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Anupamaa save Pakhi from Adhik's trap? Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Adhik to create a rift between Anupamaa and Pakhi?

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see Pakhi come with Adhik on the breakfast table where Adhik is trying to be all lovey dovey with her, but Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) clearly sees that this is all fake drama. Once again Adhik tries to manipulate Pakhi, and this time Pakhi crosses the limits and misbehaves with her mother. Well, we may see in the upcoming track that Adhik and Barkha use Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) against Anupamaa; they will create a rift between them, but Anupamaa will not leave her daughter alone; she will expose Adhik in front of Pakhi. Let's see how Anupamaa will do everything. On the other side Dimpy creates a line in the Shah's house to separate two sides.

Anupamaa is the top-running show on television, and viewers love the show as it is very inspiring for women, and the latest track also involves domestic violence, which Pakhi suffers from. Well, we may see a very interesting track when Anupamaa takes her angry mother saviour avatar, but Barkha and Adhik will be very careful this time. They will manipulate Pakhi and start to set hate against Any in Pakhi's heart. Well, we may once again see the old Pakhi, who is very arrogant and does not like her mother but let's see if Anupamaa and Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey)can get their daughter back from the trap of Adhik and Barkha.