Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: in the latest track of Anupamaa, we will see that Anupamaa's character, played by Rupali Ganguly, has moved on with her career and requested that Guru Maa come and attend Samar's wedding. Let's wait to see if Guru Maa (Apara Mehta) will come or not. Later, we can see Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa meet in the shopping market, where Anuj tries to tell her everything, but he can't because of the threat that Maya (Chhavi Pandey) has issued to him. Let's wait to see if Anuj blurts out the entire truth in front of Anupamaa? Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna fans issue ultimatum to makers to end the MaAn separation track ASAP

Will MaAn be reunited?

In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, we can see that Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) reveals everything, and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) decides to take revenge on Maya,( Chhavi Pandey) but viewers feel that this is the dream of Anuj. Let's wait to see the upcoming episodes. Whether it's a dream or reality, will MaAn be reunited? Will Anupamaa and Anuj make one team or decide to fix everything? Well, viewers also want this track, but they speculate that this will not happen because this time Anuj thinks only of Anupamaa. He decides not to tell her anything, as she is flying or going to America. Also Read - Anupamaa: MaAn fans lash out at makers, ask to end this sad track and celebrate one year wedding anniversary of Anuj and Anu

Anupamaa upcoming twist

In the future, the track of Anupamaa is going to be super interesting because Malti Devi comes in Samar's Sangeet. Let's wait to see what happens when Malti Devi meets Anuj. As we all speculate, Malti Devi has some relationship with Anuj Kapadia. Will she hold on to her emotions while seeing Anuj? Will Malti Devi become the jodi maker for Anuj and Anupamaa? Viewers want to know the reason behind Maya's threats, which she will give to Anuj. It is possible that Maya will start acting like a pyscho woman in front of Anuj. Will Malti Devi revive the bond of MaAn! Also Read - The Mumbai Achievers Awards 2023: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary oozes oomph in a high-slit gown, Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod twin and more [VIEW PICS]