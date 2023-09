Anupamaa Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, September 22: In the latest track of Anupamaa, Anu, aka Rupali Ganguly, explains how could find the truth. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and all the family members are shocked to know about Anuj’s mother. Everyone feels very emotional. Malti Devi also feels heartbroken and goes to hug Anuj but he is not ready to accept her. He will clearly tell her that he will not accept her as his mother. He tells her that she cannot be a mother. He asks her how could she leave a new-born child and go? Anuj will totally break down and express the pain he suffered since his childhood. Looking at Anuj, it looks difficult that he will forgive his mother. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler alert: Pakhi is in danger, will Samar, Paritosh be able to save her?

Anuj breaks down

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupama (@anupamaa_heartt)

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, Anuj tears up and Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) has no words to say to him. Anu tells her to give him some time but Anuj is totally shattered. He puts one condition in front of Anu, that if she brings Malti Devi into her house, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna ) will not stay there, but it is going to be very interesting to see how Anupamaa will solve this situation. Will she convince Anuj to accept his mother? The show Anupamaa is at a very interesting juncture with emotions running high. The tragic track is also something that is much awaited. Anupamaa’s son Samar ( Sagar Parekh ) loses his life in an accident and everyone blames Anuj. This is going to be very interesting to see as this tragedy may change Anuj and Anu, aka Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s relationship forever. Will they get separated?

In the future track of Anupamaa, there are many twists and turns that await us. While on the other hand Anu will solve everything between Malti Devi and Anuj, and everyone will celebrate Anuj's birthday and Samar and Dimpy’s good news, at the same time, they will have to deal with a death. Samar, aka Sagar Parekh, will be quitting Anupamaa as he will now be seen playing the lead role in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 5. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anu stands up again after a breakdown; is filled with new hope to start her new life without Anuj

Trending Now

Anupamaa is one of the top-running Hindi shows, and viewers love the chemistry between Anuj and Anu, aka Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly, but viewers also want that the show to take a short leap, where we will see a new side of Anupamaa. Stay tuned to BL to know what’s next in the upcoming tracks of Anupamaa.