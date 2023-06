Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest trailer for Anupamaa, we see Kinjal (Nidhi Shah)decide to give a farewell party for Anupamaa, and every family member is very excited to arrange a farewell party. On the other side, Nakul (Aman Maheshwari)and Anupamaa's competition will start, and they two give a beautiful performance, but suddenly Anupamaa gets injured because of Nakul; he gets just scared of losing his Amma as well as the property of Gurukul. But Guru Maa (Apara Mehta) decides to get to know who did this; she wants a CCTV footage so she can find out the real culprit. Anupamaa learns the truth that Nakul did everything, and we see that he will apologize, but she understands his feelings and makes him realize that what he did was wrong. Let's wait to see if Nakul really regrets what he did with Anupamaa. Later on, we see Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey)wanting a chance from Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) and finally they get reunited for their child.

Will Anupamaa actually go to America or not?

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see Anuj ( Gaurav Khanna ) see Anupamaa ( Rupali Ganguly) with her injured legs and takes her in his arms. Along the way, we see a beautiful moment between Anuj and Anupamaa. Later on, Pakhi will also decide to give farewell to her mother, but Maya ( Chhavi Pandey ) becomes very angry looks like she will harm Anupamaa. Well, let's wait to see if Anupamaa will go to Kapadia Mansion, and the most curious question arising in viewers mind: will Anupamaa actually go to America or not? Because, in Anupamaa's life, we see that her life is very unpredictable; her life will change every second. Let's wait to see the twist.

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

Rajan Shahi's TV show Anupamaa has caught everyone's attention since day one. The show, ruled by Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna who play Anupamaa and Anuj, is at the top of the TRP list. Now, in the current track, Anupamaa has only three days to live with Anuj. Will he convince Anupamaa to stay with her?

Also Read - Anupamaa BTS video shows Anu in Kapadia Mansion making fun of Maya with Anuj; fans eagerly waiting for the episode to air [WATCH] In the future track of Anupamaa, we may see that Anuj takes Anupamaa with him, seeing that Maya behaves like a psycho, and she decides to make a plan to kill her. Well, it might be possible that this is the last game of Maya because, in this case, Anuj will not take her in with him as he thinks it is dangerous for everyone, and finally, Maya will go to the mental asylum. Will Anupamaa once again think about staying with Anuj and Choti, or will she move on from her past? We will wait to see the twist.