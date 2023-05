Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we can see Anuj and Anupamaa, aka Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly, meet in the shopping market. They talk to each other, and once Anuj decides to tell everything, Vanraj comes in between them, and they leave from there. As we see, Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) is pregnant, but will she tell everything to Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) or not? Let's wait to see the interesting tracks that came in Anupamaaaaa in the next episode. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Malti Devi's hidden relationship with Anuj will revive MaAn's love story?

Kavya's pregnancy will bring a tsunami to Shah's house

In the upcoming tracks of Anupamaa, we will see so many interesting twists and turns. Maya (Chhavi Pandey) and all the Kapadia family members will come to Shah's house to attend Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) and Samar's (Sagar Parekh)mehandi function, in which we can see Maya clearly saying that she wants to wear mehndi in the name of Anuj. Let's see if fate creates some miracle or not. Later, we can see that Kavya's (Madalsa Sharma) pregnancy will bring a tsunami to Shah's house, as Vanraj's (Sudhanshu Pandey) dream of wanting Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) will break completely. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna fans issue ultimatum to makers to end the MaAn separation track ASAP

Anupamaa upcoming twist

In the future track of Anupamaa, we can see an interweaving track in which Anuj confesses all his heart out to Anupamaa. MaAn will reunite in coming episodes as viewers speculate that Anupamaa will go to America with her Anuj. In the upcoming episodes we see that Maya becomes exposed in front of everybody. Barkha will also be out in the open as her aide and right hand. Anupamaa Show is the very popular show of Rajan Shahi Productions, in which they always give their viewers so much drama and entertainment. We see so many interesting twists and turns in the coming episodes that the story will take at least three years to reach the point where we can see the happy lives of Anuj and Anupamaa, which they spend in America. Also Read - Anupamaa: MaAn fans lash out at makers, ask to end this sad track and celebrate one year wedding anniversary of Anuj and Anu

Trending Now

Will Anupamaa be able to reveal all the dirty games of Maya Vanraj and Barkha in front of everybody?