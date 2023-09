Anupamaa Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, September 23: In the latest track of Anupamaa, Anu, aka Rupali Ganguly, makes Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) understand that he should listen to his mother, Malti Devi, once. He agrees and finally Malti Devi talks about her past and her compulsions, and she will also apologize to Anuj. This makes everyone very emotional. But Anuj argues that a mother is the saviour of her child, how could Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) not return even once? Anuj clearly tells Anu that he will not allow Malti Devi to stay in his house. How will Anu solve the issues between Malti Devi and Anuj? Also Read - Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly, Sriti Jha and more TV divas who opened up about their personal problems

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, Anu (Rupali Ganguly) decides to stay with Malti Devi in the Shah house, but Leela will not like it, and she will start taunting her. On the other side, Dimpy is pregnant, and the family is very excited. Even Dimpy’s behaviour changes. Later on, Anuj talks about the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, and he clearly states that he will NOT accept Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) . He tells Anu that he does not want to see Malti Devi after the visarjan. But the upcoming track is going to set all their lives haywire. There will be emotion and suspense as to how Anuj killed Samar? Why does Vanraj put all the blame on Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) , and the most important question that arises is: What will happen in the lives of Anuj and Anu? Will they get separated forever? Let's see what happens next. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sagar Parekh aka Samar talks about his bond with Rupali Ganguly

In the future track of Anupamaa, there will be many ups and downs in Anupamaa’s life. Because of the Samar’s demise, we may see Vanraj and the Shah family file a complaint against Anuj, but will Anu support her husband or the man who killed her son? Well, the future track will be very difficult for Anu to handle, let’s see how she steers through this new challenge in he life. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler alert: Anuj breaks down and is unable to accept Malti Devi, will Anu convince him?

Anupamaa is one of the top-running Hindi shows, and the latest track is all about Anuj and his mother's past relationship, but the future track is going to be heartbreaking.