Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert : In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see Adhik plans to destroy Pakhi and her image. For this, he tries to create a rift between Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) and Anupamaa. Later on, we see Adhik and Pakhi come to the dining table, and he treats her like a queen, and Anupamaa sees that he is only acting. In her mind she wants to give him a good hearing. She is shocked and wonders how Anuj ( Gaurav Khanna) and even Romil can see his acting, but Pakhi is not able to understand. On the other side, we see that the Shah family is very happy as they spend quality time with each other and also do household work together, but Baa gives Dimpy a mop and asks her to work on her side of house. Well, we see that Dimpy also realizes her fault. Let's see when she finally realizes everything. Pakhi again gives importance to Adhik, and she asks Anupamaa if her project can be done by Adhik. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly ) gets angry and tries to make her understand. We see Anupamaa scold Romil as he smokes, and Romil feels he has now got a caring mother figure. Let's wait to see if Romil finally gets the love of a family that's been missing from his life.

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) again try to make Pakhi understand about Adhik's game plan, but she is not in her senses and decides to give Adhik one chance. But if Adhik's behaviour worsens, he may even try to harm Pakhi. Let's wait to see if Anupamaa will take Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) out of this fake marriage. Later on when Kinjal (Nidhi Shah) messages Anupamaa to come into the Shah Mansion, she quickly takes on the role of the strong mother who has a solution for everything. We see there is no electricity in Dimpy's house as they could not pay the bill, and Dimpy tells Baa to pay the bill, but Anupamaa teaches her a lesson. She tells her that if she wants to get separated, she will have go through these issues alone. Let's wait to see the upcoming twist when finally Dimpy realizes her fault and Adhik's game plan comes in front of everybody.

Anupamaa is the top-running show and viewers love all the characters and the relatable plots and storyline. We will again get to see Anupamaa's most-loved avatar of an undefeatable mother when she goes all out to protect her daughter Pakhi from a toxic, abusive marriage.