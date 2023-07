Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: in the latest track of Anupamaa, we see Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) see a horrible dream that Samar is no more later on we see Anuj (Gaurav Khanna)will calm her and the next morning she reached Shah's house to see the Samar but she again faced a taunting from Baa that she tells her because of her they will also face a struggle well, Anupamaa does not understand the intension of Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) but she has really disturbed to think about her family later on we see Malti Devi calls Samar and offered them if they sign a contract of gurukul they will get everything but they have to break the relation with their family but let's see what will Samar decides will he chose Malti Devi and leave his mother let's see will Anupamaa one children is leave her how will she handles this situation. Also Read - Anupamaa TWIST: Nakul questions Malti Devi's 'choti soch' as he defends Anu, netizens are loving his wise words [VIEW TWEETS]

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) start her war. We may see an interesting twist and turn in that Samar (Sagar Parekh) will sign the contract, choose his career, and leave his family. Well, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) is breaking all her hopes day by day because it might be possible that everybody puts their knee down in front of Malti Devi. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. Will Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) also leave her?

The Anupamaa Show is one of the top-running shows on television, as this show always stands in the number one position in their TRP list. But in the latest track, it is going to be stressful for Anupamaa, and viewers do not like the latest track; they want to see Anupamaa in a happy life, but the struggles never end in Anupamaa's life.

In the future track of Anupamaa, we may see that the next turn of Malti Devi is Choti Anu, as she knows that this Barkha will help her, and Malti Devi started teamed up with Barkha, and she informs Choti Anu about Maya's death. Let's see what Choti will do. Well, she is just a small child, and whoever understands her will agree because she is just a small child. Well, we may see that one by one, Malti Devi gives everyone greed and takes them to her side, but we have to wait to see the twist. How will they all leave Anupamaa? Well, let's see if, finally, Anupamaa understands that no one needs her and Malti Devi realizes that the entire family is just a namesake and selfish.