Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see that the Shah family will organise a farewell party for Anupamaa ( Rupali Ganguly) in which they are going to perform something special for Anupamaa to keep in her memory and take with her. We also see Anuj ( Gaurav Khanna) and Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) decide to give her a surprise. First, she arrives at the Shah house, where we see Anupamaa feel really special as she has only 2 days. Well, viewers are also very eager to know what will happen. Will she really go to America leaving her family and Anuj because we see from Day 1 that Anupamaa's life is totally revolving around her family and her kids. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Maya ends up in a mental asylum, will MaAn finally reunite?

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see Maya (Chhavi Pandey) get angry to see all the preparation that was for Anupamaa, and we see Maya decide that finally she will kill Anupamaa and close this chapter, but poor Maya will not understand that Anupamaa will be all around her family and her love, and nobody can harm her. Well, we have to see the twist: What will Maya do? Will she kidnap Anupamaa? Or will she kill her with a knife because she must be attacked with a knife? Later on, it might be possible that at this time Maya will finally end Anupamaa's game because, seeing her reaction, Anuj will send her to the mental asylum. Well, viewers are really excited to see Maya's end. Now that there is finally no one in between Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj's (Gaurav Khanna) lives, will Anupamaa stay with Anuj? Let's see the twist. Also Read - Anupamaa BTS video shows Anu in Kapadia Mansion making fun of Maya with Anuj; fans eagerly waiting for the episode to air [WATCH]

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist