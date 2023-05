Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we can see Maya (Chhavi Pandey) continuously making Anupamaa jealous by wearing mehndi on her hands in the name of Anuj. Later, we can see that Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) is trying his best to talk with Anupamaa, but Maya, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Barkha (Ashlesha Sawant) do not want their reunion. They start creating hurdles for the couple. Now, we will wait to see what Anuj does to meet with Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey no more; star dies by suffering a cardiac arrest at 51

Kanta is now the investigator behind Barkha

The future track of Anupamaa is very interesting to watch for viewers, as they speculate that Anuj (Gaurav Khanna)and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly)will reunite soon. As we see, Kanta noticed that Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey)and Barkha (Ashlesha Sawant) talked to each other. Kanta is now the investigator behind Barkha. Will Vanraj and Maya start new plan now? We will wait to see the twist. Will Kanta be able to expose them in front of one and all? Well, soon we will see the three devils exposed, as they are not aware that Kanta is noticing them. It might be possible that Samar and Dimpy's wedding will have a major twist where we see Anuj and Anupamaa get remarried in the same mandap.

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Anupmaa, we will see so many twists and turns where we can see Kanta, Anuj, Anupamaa, and Kavtya make one team and decide to expose them before the wedding. Later on, Malti Devi arrives at the wedding of Samar and Dimpy and she will be shocked to see Anuj. We will see the reunion of mother and son as viewers speculate that relation because Anuj also used the same design handkerchief. Let's wait to see what hidden relationship they share. Well, let's wait to see if this speculation is going to be true or not. Will Anuj and Anupamaa reunite or not?