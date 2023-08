Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest trailer of Anupamaa, we see Anupamaa reaching Shah's house, where Kinjal says that she will call Pakhi for Raksha Bandhan. Dimpy comes and tells everyone that the electricity is gone in her room, but Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) tells her that she has to pay the bill herself. Later on, we see Pakhi make a cake for Adhik and talk to Romil about it. We see that Romil also makes Pakhi understand that Adhik does not deserve her, but she is blindly in love with him. Well, Romil and Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) understand each other and become friends, and viewers love to see their bonding. Well, let's see if this is Romil's game plan to make Adhik get out of the Kapadia mansion. On the other side, Anupamaa will once again come to talk with Pakhi. But she insists on giving one chance to Adhik. Meanwhile, Samar (Sagar Parekh) also makes Dimpy understand that family is very important. Let's see what happens in the lives of Pakhi and Dimpy (Nishi Saxena), will they realise the mistakes they are making? Also Read - TRP report week 33 of Top Hindi TV Shows: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin gives tough competition to Anupamaa

Romil and Pakhi become friends

In the upcoming story of Anupamaa, we see Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) reminds her mother that also forgave Anuj (Gaurav Khanna)even after all that he did to her. On the other side, Barkha instigates Romil to say something to her, and finally, when he speaks, she tries to slap him, but Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) comes just in time and warns her to stay away from Romil as he is already working on improving his temper. Everything will change for Romil for better as he gets the care of a mother. Let's wait to see the upcoming twists and turns when, finally, Romil will completely change.

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

Anupamaa is the top-running Hindi TV show. It started in 2020 and has achieved a great fan following as viewers love to watch the dramatic scenes of Anupamaa as well as when she takes a stand to teach a lesson to someone. The future track of Anupamaa is also going to be super interesting because soon we may see Adhik's game exposed, and Pakhi will file a complaint against Adhik. Well, we may see that finally, Barkha and Adhik will understand where they stand, and Anuj will throw them out of the house. Let's see the many twists and turns in the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa.