Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see that Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) is trying her best to manipulate Samar, and finally she wins, and they both sign the contract. He also breaks all the relations with his family. On the other side, we see Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly), and all the family thinks that Samar (Sagar Parekh)will never ditch them, but they are all wrong. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: how will Anupamaa handle her son and all her family? Later on, we see Adhik try to make Pakhi understand his condition, but this time Pakhi is totally against Adhik, and soon we see Pakhi break her relationship with Adhik. Well Anuj announces that Pakhi will soon join the Kapadia Empire, and we see Adhik getting shocked to hear that because Pakhi now exposes Adhik and Barkha in front of everybody. We see that both families will decide to reunite, but let's see, the Anupamaa's family will reunite or Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) Break her both families. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly aka Anu FINALLY slaps Dimpy; fans call it 'the ultimate sukoon'

Samar and Dimpy sign the contract under Malti Devi