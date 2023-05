Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track, we can see Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey), Maya (Chhavi Pandey), and Barkha (Ashlesha Sawant) continue to make plans against Anuj and Anupamaa. As MaAn had not believed them, they believed that they trusted each other. At this point in time, Anuj and Anupamaa love each other, and love never lies. Let's see what happens in the next episode of Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly is teary eyed as she reaches for Nitesh Pandey’s last rites [Watch video]

Vanraj points out Kavya's character

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, it's going to be super dramatic as we see that finally Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) said everything to Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) as Maya (Chhavi Pandey)threats also come to the viewers as we speculate that Maya will use him as one night he spent with her as we see in previous episodes when Anuj left Anupamaa he would totally disturb and come close to Maya. Well, this is the truth that Maya threatens him with. Let's wait to see the upcoming twist in Anupamaa. And we also see a major twist when Kavya's pregnancy is revealed in front of the Shah family, as we all know that Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey)did not want Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) in his life, so Vanraj points out Kavya's character and clearly tells everybody that it is not his child, it is his illegitimate child. Let's see, will Vanraj accept his child or not?

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the future, the track of Anupamaa will finally come to the attention of its viewers because we see that Anuj and Anupamaa will again reunite. Because Anupamaa gets to know that Maya Vanraj and Barkha had a master plan to separate them, let's see if Anupamaa exposes Maya Barkha and Vanraj. The coming twist is that it might be possible that Anuj and Anupamaa both live in America for their honeymoon as well as Anupamaa'scareer. Let's see how Anupamaa will start her happy family in America, as we wonder if Anuj will also meet his biological mother, Malti Devi, and soon we will see that Choti Anu will also support his mother, leaving Maya. Well, viewers speculate that once she gains all her happiness and all the things that she deserves, we will wait to see an upcoming twist.