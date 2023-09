Anupamaa Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, September 25: In the latest track of Anupamaa, Dimpy starts vomiting and she doesn’t know the reason when Kinjal (Nidhi Shah) enquires about what could be the reason. Kavya and Kinjal wonder if its due to pregnancy and Dimpy starts thinking about her recent mood swings and sudden cravings. Later on, Malti Devi stays with Shahs, and Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) and Bapuji make her comfortable in their house. On the other side, Anu (Rupali Ganguly) takes care of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and promises him that she will make him come out of this heartbreak. Later on, Anu and Anuj decide to celebrate the Ganesh festival as it is very special for Anuj as it’s the first after Anu came to his house. But all that Anupamaa is excited about is to reunite Anuj and Malti Devi. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj pens down an emotional note for on-screen father Arvind Vaidya and it's all heart

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa all the Shah family go to Kapadia House to celebrate the Ganesh festival. Samar dances and he suddenly slips but Anu holds his hand and saves him from falling. But the mother's instinct kicks in and she feels that Samar is in danger. Well, we have to wait to see the twist—what will happen to Samar? Will he really die? And what is Anuj's fault? Will Anu (Rupali Ganguly) come out of this pain? Will she prove Anuj innocent? Or will she decide to separate from Anuj? Well, lots of questions arise in the viewer's mind.

In the future track of Anupamaa, we may see that Anu life is once again surrounded by new problems. Well, the new promo has shocked all the viewers. We see Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) become good friends, Adhik and Pakhi will sort out all the problems between them, and Romil is also changed. But just when everything is going well, Samar will die, and a pregnant Dimpy will be left devastated? How will she manage everything?

Anupamaa is one of the top-running Hindi shows, and the upcoming track holds a lot of promise of leaving fans shocked and entertained. Stay tune to BL for all the latest updates on Anupamaa.