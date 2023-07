Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa is getting all the love from the audience ever since it began. In the latest episode, we saw that the Shahs criticize Samar and Dimpy for signing a contract with Malti Devi. Bapuji tells Samar that he has been so understanding and mature but how could he do this. Toshu lashes out at Samar and tells him that Malti Devi is just using him. Dimpy intervenes and tells Toshu that Samar cannot sit at home like he does. She also calls Toshu a loser. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 makes smashing entry in top five Most-Liked Hindi shows; Taarak Mehta stays on top [View Ormax List]

Kinjal shouts at Dimpy for disrespectful behaviour. Kavya and Vanraj also try to warn Samar about Malti Devi.

Samar loses his cool and says that he is tired of being the good boy of the house. He says that he feels he is burdened with the tag of a good boy. He says that he does not want to be so good as his mother and then suffer. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anu decides to fight against Malti Devi; who will win: a mother or a Guru?

He says that he never lied to them about working with Malti Devi and explains why she is the best choice to work with. Anuj and Vanraj ask him why he chose Malti Devi. Dimpy argues with the Shahs for opposing their decision of joining Malti Devi. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly aka Anu FINALLY slaps Dimpy; fans call it 'the ultimate sukoon'

Trending Now

Nakul opposes Malti Devi

Samar tries to make Anupamaa understand why he decided to choose working with Malti Devi. He asks everyone to let him take his own decision. Malti Devi tells Nakul about appointing Samar and Dimpy.

Nakul asks Malti Devi not to play against Anupamaa’s kids. Anupamaa asks Samar to do what he has decided but to be careful. However, Anupamaa fears for Samar’s life. Anupamaa tells Anuj that Malti Devi is using her kids and planning against them. Anupamaa decides to protect Samar from Malti Devi.

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Malti Devi’s past secret getting revealed. She sees a baby crying and gets worried. Kavya cries and says that she cannot hurt and cheat Vanraj anymore. She says she cannot live in this guilt anymore. On the other hand, Anupamaa worries about someone ill happening in her life.