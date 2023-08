Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see Anupamaa trying her best to make Pakhi understand, but she is adamant and doesn’t want to hear a word against Adhik. Well, finally, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) relents as she feels that there is point in convincing Pakhi, she will only understand when she experiences something that they can already foresee. But as a mother she is also worried for her daughter’s wellbeing, both physical and mental. Later on, we see Kinjal (Nidhi Shah) come from office and she has a fever and Baa tells her to take rest. On the other side, we see Anupamaa and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna )spend some beautiful time with each other, but again, Baa calls Anu and asks for her help. She asks to come as soon as she can to the Shah house. Anuj also supports her and she goes back to take care of all that is happening. Later on, we see Pari crying, and Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) forgets everything rushes to take care of her. Finally, Baa (Alpana Buch) realizes that they can win Dimpy through their love. Later on, Barkha (Ashlesha Sawant) instigates Romil to say something to her, and she tries to slap her, but Anupamaa comes and handls Barkha well; she tells her to stay away from Romil. Let's wait to see what Barkha does next, will she stop targeting Romil? Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Will Anu make Pakhi and Dimpy realise their mistakes before it is too late?

Anupamaa New Promo

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see Dimpy ( Nishi Saxena ) misbehave with Baa and Kavya slips on the floor. Anupamaa and Vanraj rush her to the hospital, and the doctor says that everything is fine, but one complication was there. Let's wait to see what the complications will be. Later on, we see Anupamaa ( Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj go to the temple, where Malini Devi comes in front of their car. Well, it is really shocking to see the what’s coming up on the show. What happened to the famous Malti Devi ( Apara Mehta) ? In the promo of the upcoming promo, one can see she is roaming on the streets aimlessly in a very concerning state. Well, it might be possible that seeing her in this condition Anupamaa and Anuj ( Gaurav Khann a) will take her to Kapadia mansion. The upcoming track of Anupamaa is going to be super dramatic as well as entertaining. Let's wait to see if this is Malti Devi's game plan or if she has been suffering because of her past karma.

In the future tracks of Anupamaa, we may see that the shocking revelation about Malti Devi and Anuj's relationship will come out. As Malti Devi comes to live at the Kapadia mansion, learning about Anuj’s past may make her realise that he is her son. Well, viewers are waiting to see the twist: will Anuj ever forgive his mother, who abandoned him because of her career? Let's see how Anupamaa solves the mystery behind Anuj’s past and if she is able to reunite a mother and son. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Pakhi is blinded by love, makes it easier for Adhik to manipulate and harm her