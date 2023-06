Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see Pakhi and Adhik's relationship becoming more complicated by the day, but Pakhi decides that she will not break their relationship. Later on Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly)spend quality time with each other. Life is very unpredictable, when they are separated Anupamaa only has bad times. But we see when Anupamaa gets a chance to go to America, she will get the chance to live with Anuj as well. Later on Maya (Chhavi Pandey) is again and again thinking of Anupamaa and Anuj's reunion and she gets anxiety attack. Well, viewers are really hoping for the best. This time, Anupamaa gets both the dream of her life Anuj as well as her career. Let's wait to see the twist. What will Anupamaa get? We see the Kapadia family and the Shah family organize a farewell party for Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Maya plans something extremely evil against Anu as Anuj plans a farewell for her

Maya's game is over

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see the Shah family arrange a very beautiful farewell party in which they all decide to show Anupamaa's journey. Well, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) is overwhelmed by seeing her journey. On the other side everyone tells Anupamaa not to go to Kapadia Mansion, as all are scared because of Maya's behaviour. This time Maya plans a very big evil act; it might be possible this time Maya decides to kill Anupamaa. But she will be saved by Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and finally Anupamaa sends her to the mental asylum as she is very dangerous for all the family. Now that Anuj is finally free from the recklessness of Maya (Chhavi Pandey), now what will Anupamaa do? Will Anuj also go with her?

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the future, the track of Anupamaa is going to be very exciting, as we may see that finally Maya goes into a mental asylum and Anupamaa goes and talks to Malti Devi about whether Anuj and Choti Anu can go with her, but we also see that Malti Devi clearly says no to her and also reminds her that she signed the contract for 3 years. Well, viewers are really surprised to think that this is not going to be a happy ending, as it might be possible that Malti Devi brings a new twist at the last moment when she allows Anuj and Choti Anu to go with her and also reveals all her truth in front of Anupamaa.