Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we can see that finally Anuj, aka Gaurav Khanna, said everything to Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) about the threats Maya (Chhavi Pandey) gave him, but this time Anupamaa cannot stand by Anuj's side. Because it might be possible that Anuj had given his love and rights to Maya. Let's wait to see if Anupamaa will give Anuj a chance or not. On the other side, it seems that Malti Devi also feels the love of her motherhood. Will she miss her son, Anuj? And also Malti Devi decides for Anupamaa's bright future.

Will Malti Devi's truth create another twist in the show?

We will see in the upcoming track of Anupamaa that Anupamaa clearly told Anuj that now destiny will decide something else for both of them: Anuj will choose his destiny Maya, and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) has to choose her destiny, to go to America. Well, it is finally revealed that Anuj and Anupamaa will never reunite because Anupamaa decided that she could not give Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) a second chance, and it is possible that Anupamaa reached out to Malti Devi and cried uncontrollably. Let's wait to see what Malti Devi will do for Anupamaa. It may happen that Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) took Anupamaa to her storeroom and told her all about her past. She motivated her and helped her overcome her challenges. Will Malti Devi's truth create another twist in the show?

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Anupamaa, we will see so many twists when Malti Devi comes face-to-face with Anuj Kapadia. Will Malti Devi become emotional to see him? Will Anupama leave everything and go away so easily? Let's wait to see how many hurdles stand in the way of Anupamaa. Will the three evils win? Well, there are so many questions that arise in the viewers minds, and we have to wait to see all the twists.