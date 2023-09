Anupamaa Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, September 26: In the latest track of Anupamaa, Anu, aka Rupali Ganguly, organises the Ganesh pooja ad makes a raksha kavach for all the children, but she will make a special one for Samar (Sagar Parekh). Later on, everyone goes to Kapadia House and have a good time but Anu feels something strange. Anu senses something big and unfortunate is going to happen but how will she control it? How will she handle herself? Also Read - Samar from Anupamaa to Mihir Virani: TV show characters who returned from the dead on public demand

Anupamaa upcoming twist

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) announces her pregnancy news and all the family members are really excited and shower a lot of love and blessings over Dimpy and Samar. They all start dancing and suddenly Samar slips. But Anu holds him just in time and saves him from falling. Anu has saved Samar this time, but will she able to save him from the storm that is brewing and headed straight his way?

In the future track of Anupamaa, we may see that the male members of Shah and Kapadia khandaan decide to go out and continue their celebrations. But they come back with the dead body of Samar. Were they drinking and driving in the car? Did Samar and Anuj's car get into an accident? Why is Vanraj blaming Anuj? What about Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anu's relationship after this tragedy? Will Anuj and Anu get separated?

Anupamaa is one of the top-running Hindi shows, and the upcoming track comes has many twists and turns. A short leap is also expected where Anu (Rupali Ganguly) stays with Dimpy and Anuj stays with his mother Malti Devi, and Choti Anu. Dimpy cannot stay at Anuj’s home as she hates him after what happened to her husband Samar. Let's see what happens in the upcoming track of Anupamaa.