Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see Samar (Sagar Parekh) realize his mistakes, but Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) starts instigating him about his family. On the other side, Kavya is feeling restless because she is going to hide something. It might be possible that this child is Anirudh's. Let's see what the twist was around Kavya's pregnancy. Later on, we see that the Kapadia family is very excited for her baby Shawer. But Anupamaa thinks that if her horrible dream comes true, then what will she do ?On the other side, Guru Maa continues to see the shadow of one child. It is sure that Malti Devi (Apara Mehta)will kill her motherhood in her past, but soon we may see that Malti Devi is the biological mother of Anuj, and soon she will regret her decision. The family starts preparations for the Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) baby shower. Well, in the show Anupamaa, we see that there are lots of twists and turns that will come in the upcoming episodes.

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see that everybody gets ready for the function of Kavya's baby shower, but Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) is really worried. But what is the problem? Well, it might be possible that this child is not related to Vanraj, and we will wait to see what Vanraj will do when he hears this truth. Finally, we may see that Kavya will say everything to Anupamaa. Will Anupmaa (Rupali Ganguly) tell every truth to Vanraj, or will she hide this secret? Let's see what Anupamaa chooses. On the other side, we may see that Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) will forget her past as well as her child, whom she left six months ago. Well, it may be possible that this truth will only be known by GK.

Anupamaa new promo



The Anupamaa show, starer Anupamaa, aka Rupali Ganguly, will rule the show. Well, viewers forget the real name of Anupamaa; they only know her by this name. The Anupamaa show has been directed by Rajan Shahi, and this is the number one show on television. It is always ranked number one on their TRP list. Well, future tracks of Anupamaa are going to be super duper entertaining as well as interesting. Let's see if Anupamaa will make realize Malti Devi's about motherhood.

In the future, the track of Anupamaa is going to be very interesting for viewers because we may see that many of the secrets will be revealed in upcoming episodes.Kavya's pregnancy twist, as well as Anuj and Malti Devi's relationship. Let's wait to see Anuj's reaction when he learns that Malti Devi is his biological mother.