Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa everyone in the Shah house is very excited for the farewell party of Anupamaa. After some time, we see that everyone is fully contributing and was very happy. Later on, we see Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) come, and everyone takes care of her as she is pregnant. On the other side, Pakhi tries her best to fix all the things between her and Adhik relationship. Later on Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) is also very excited and starts preparations for farewell of his Anu. The Shah family shows her 26-year journey through a skit. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) is overwhelmed to see all this. Well, we have to see the twist. How long does Anupamaa remain in this happy state?

Maya make a plan to kill Anupamaa

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see all the family members of Shah House make delicious food for Anupamaa, and we see that she is getting very emotional because in the last 26 years she has not received this love and affection. Well, we see in the upcoming track that Anuj is eagerly waiting for Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly), as he will also prepare a big farewell party for his Anu, but there is another twist to waiting, and that is Maya. We may see that finally Maya's game will be over because Maya will make a plan to kill Anupamaa. As Maya cannot control her emotions after seeing Anuj (Gaurav Khanna)and Anupamaa together, it might be possible that Maya attacks Anupamaa, but Anuj will save his Anu by fighting Maya (Chhavi Pandey). Anuj, Anupamaa, and all the family members decide that Maya needs proper treatment, she will go to a mental asylum because she is very dangerous for Choti Anu. Let's see how MaAn will solve everything.

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Anupamaa, it is going to be very interesting for the viewers because viewers do not want that MaAn's story will end; they want that MaAn will go to America together. Well, we have to wait to see the twist of what Malti Devi will decide because, in the upcoming episodes, we may see all the final decisions in Malti Devi's hands. Let's wait. Will Malti Devi reunite them, or will she separate them forever? Let's see what happens. Well, whatever happens, the loyal viewers are with Anupamaa because they are true fans of Anupamaa. In every situation, they will stand by Anupamaa's side. Let's see where Anupamaa's path is going.