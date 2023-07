Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see that the Kapadia family and the Shah family were getting ready for the Kavya's baby shower. Well, everyone danced and enjoyed the function, but we see that Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) is so guilty that she will hide the big truth from Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey). Later on, we see Vanraj is very excited for his baby, and we see Guru Maa (Apara Mehta) see the pictures of Kavya's baby shower, and she thinks something.It might be possible that she will remember her child. On the other side, we see Barkha talking with Ankush, and he says that he will bring his illegitimate daughter. Barkha (Ashlesha Sawant) warns him that he will never do this to her, but soon we see that Ankush will bring her daughter into the Kapadia family. Well, the Anupamaa show has recently come with so many interesting twists and turns. Also Read - Anupamaa fans character assassinate Kavya after she reveals to Anu that she is NOT pregnant with Vanraj Shah’s child but…

Kavya hides big truth from Vanraj

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see that Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) is so guilty that she will hide the news that the child is not related to Vanraj. Will Kavya tell Vanraj the truth about this child? We see that Kavya finally revealed her truth in front of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). Now let's see what Anupamaa's advice is to her: will she tell the truth to Vanraj? Let's wait to see the twist. What will happen when Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) also gets this cheating from his love? Viewers think that now Vanraj will understand the pain of cheating, which he did with Anupamaa. Well said, That Karma is like the earth spinning and again coming into your hands. Also Read - Anupamaa: Nakul and other villains who changed tunes thanks to Anu's aachai - will Malti Devi join the list?

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist