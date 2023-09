Anupamaa Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 28: In the latest track of Anupamaa, Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) announces the news of her pregnancy, and every family member is really happy. Samar (Sagar Parekh) is also very happy, and they start to plan their future. Anu (Rupali Ganguly) gets emotional and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) captures these beautiful moments. Well, Anupamaa’s life is surrounded by happiness but will it stay long enough? Baa calls Anu and tells her that Malti Devi has left the house. Will Anuj try to find her? Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more top 6 TV shows upcoming twists

Dimpy becomes the biggest villain in Anu's lives

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, Samar (Sagar Parekh) gets hurt in small accidents again and again, and he thinks that he is overexcited and that is why he is being clumsy and careless. But Anu (Rupali Ganguly) gets a strange feeling that something is going to happen. In the promo, we see that Samar is no more, and Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) puts all the blame on Anuj. Now, Anu's life is totally devastated. How will she choose one side? Will she ever forgive her son's murderer? Or will she find out the real truth behind this? But one thing is for sure, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anu will separate again.

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Anupamaa, we may see so many emotional tracks because of Samar's sudden demise. Well, it might be possible that Anu takes a stand for Anuj because she knows that Anuj will never do this, but Dimpy thinks that Anupamaa and Anuj are her biggest enemies. She says that Anu cannot live with Samar's killer, Anuj. The Shah and the Kapadia family may get separated and MaAn's relationship will suffer too because of Dimpy. Well, Samar's death will bring a huge twist to Anupamaa. How will Anu handle this situation?

Anupamaa is one of the top-running Hindi TV shows, and in the upcoming track we may see that Anuj and Anu get separated so that Anu can take care of Dimpy during her pregnancy and also Samar’s child. Will she use this time to prove Anuj innocent and help family members to move on from Samar’s death and also forgive Anuj? Wil MaAn reunite in the future? Stay tuned to BL to know all the latest updates about Anupamaa.