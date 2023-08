Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see that Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) is not ready to accept the child of Anirudh and Kavya. But Anupamaa makes Vanraj understand that he has always been a loving father and he cannot let an innocent child be the subject of his ire. Later on, we see Adhik again taunt Romil and warn him to stay away from Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) , and once again Pakhi comes between them and stops them from getting into an argument. On the other side, Baa (Alpana Buch) humiliates Dimpy (Nishi Saxena)and blames her putting Kavya and her baby at such a huge risk. But this time, everyone stands with Dimpy because they know that whatever happened was unintentional. Meanwhile, we see a major twist where Anupamaa and Anuj spot Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) on the streets. But she does not will not remember anything, and Anupamaa is shocked to see her in this state. Well, let's see what the real truth behind Malti Devi’s condition is. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2023: Rupali Ganguly, Pranali Rathod, and more TV actresses inspired ethnic looks for the festivities

