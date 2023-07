Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the show of Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, we see Anupamaa make Kavya understand about motherhood. Later on we see everybody gives dance performance and enjoy their time. On the other side we see Barkha (Ashlesha Sawant) is really worried for Ankush move as he brings his daughter in the Kapadia family. Later on we see Adhik crossed all his limits and slap Pakhi, but he creates a scene and trap Pakhi in front of Leela Baa. But we have to wait to see the twist will Anupamaa trust Pakhi? On the other side, we see Malti Devi remembering all her past and how she left her newborn baby because of her career. Well, now it is sure that Anuj is the biological son of Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) because we see that Malti Devi's husband decided to take her son's name from the letter A. Well, the upcoming twist in Anupamaa will be very interesting to watch for viewers. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Karma catches up with Vanraj; Kavya will do what he did to Anu

Malti Devi Remember her past

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see that Kavya(Madalsa Sharma) revealed her truth in front of Anupamaa ,that this child is Aniruddh, and Vanraj learns the truth. Well, we see that Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) is now in shock, and it might be possible that Vanraj finally feels the pain of Anupamaa. It will be very interesting to watch what Vanraj does now. Will he throw Kavya out of the house? Let's see what happens next. Now what will Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) do? It might be possible that She will make one decision that is better for Vanraj as well as Kavya.

The Anupamaa Show is one of the top-running shows on television. and always stands at the top of the TRP list. Well, the latest track is very interesting and dramatic, and so many twists and turns are on the way for the Anupamaa show. On the latest track of Anupamaa, we see that soon we may see Anuj learn the truth that Malti Devi is his mother. Will he ever accept her as his mother, or will he understand his mother's compulsion? Let's see what Anuj decides.

In the future track of Anupamaa, we see that GK Kaka will make his entry, and when he learns the name of Malti Devi, he will tell every truth about Malti Devi and Anuj. Will Anupamaa try to awaken Malti Devi's motherhood and reunite a mother and son? Let's wait to see the interesting twists and turns that are coming next.