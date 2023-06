Anupamaa upcoming twist: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see that finally the Shah house welcomed Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly)and gave her a very beautiful farewell party in which every family member apologized to her, but Dimpy will never change as she is the junior Barkha (Ashlesha Sawant) of the Shah house. She instigates Adhik towards Pakhi; she tries to separate them; and she also waits for Anupamaa to go. Then she becomes the vamp who breaks the house of Leela (Alpana Buch). Well, we have to wait to see the twist. What will Vanraj do? Will he handle everything? Later on, we see that Anupamaa will reach Kapadia Mansion and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) welcome her but Maya (Chhavi Pandey) came and curse her that she dies soon and also she will announce that Anuj will also go to America behind Anupamaa. Well, this is the truth, viewers get some relief. Let's see what happens, as they also hope for the best that MaAn will reunite, but this time Anuj becomes very angry for whatever Maya said to Anupamaa and slaps Maya. Now what will Maya do? Will she attempt suicide once again, or will she try to kill Anupamaa? Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj slaps Maya after she curses Anu to die; MaAn fans say, 'Iss thapad ki gunj yaad rakhna’

Anuj slaps Maya see the latest video



Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we may see that Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) saves Anupamaa from Maya and decides to send her to a mental asylum, and the most interesting twist is that will Malti Devi allow Anuj to go to America with her? Well, it might be possible that this is all planned by Anuj and Malti Devi (Apara Mehta). Let's wait to see what happens. Will Anupmaa (Rupali Ganguly) Anuj and Choti Anu all go to America, or will this time Anuj become a hurdle in Anupamaa's life? Well, it might be possible that everything is in Malti devi's hands, and it may be that finally Anupamaa gets all the happiness in one go, or she has to choose between her love and her career. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj and Anupamaa's future together is in Malti Devi's hands, will she be a jodi maker or a jodi breaker?

In the show Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly, aka Anupamaa is ruling on television, this serial always stands at number one in the TRP list. Well, all the world is curious to know about Anupamaa going to America or not, and this is a very big question in every viewer's mind. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. Also Read - Anupamaa: Chhavi Pandey aka Maya to EXIT Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's show? Here's what we know