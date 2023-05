Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we can see that finally Anuj, aka Gaurav Khanna, confessed everything in front of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly), and they both decide that they will do what their destiny decides for them. Now viewers are very excited with the ongoing track that finally the MaAn misunderstanding is clarified. Let's see if Anupamaa will let go of Anuj so easily or if she finds out about Maya's intentions and gets her love back. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rushad Rana aka Anirudh Gandhi talks about his return; reacts to claims that he came back because wife is associated with the show

Anuj and Anupamaa reunite,their love wins

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we can see that Anuj and Anupamaa came together in the Shah house, and it may be possible that Maya (Chhavi Pandey) will again act like an obsessive lover, but this time Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly)will suspect her because we see that when she did this, she only focused on Anuj. Now, finally, viewers are very excited to see the upcoming tracks when one wife fights for her husband, though Anupamaa knows that Anuj did not cheat her. On the other side, Kanta also told Anupamaa that Maya, Vanraj, and Barkha could all execute the plan. Let's wait to see the upcoming tracks when finally Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa reunite, their love wins, and the three plotting against them are going to lose everything.

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Anupamaa, we might see that Vanraj, Barkha, and Maya are exposed in front of everybody because of Malti Devi. Malti Devi starts an investigation into them, and as we see in Samar and Dimpy wedding, she arrives with proof. As we see, Barkha has been thrown out of Kapadia's house, and Choti hates her mother, Maya, and Bapuji starts hating Vanraj. Let's wait for the upcoming twist when Anuj and Anupama get married in the same mandap as Samar and Dimpy's wedding. We might also see Samar and Dimpy, Anuj, and Anupamaa go on honeymoon in America.