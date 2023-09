Anupamaa Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 29: In the latest track of Anupamaa, all the family members are enjoying the news of Samar and Dimpy's pregnancy. After a small party at home, the men decide to take the party outside and celebrate the night away. But before the party, Anu (Rupali Ganguly )decides to make Samar’s favourite dishes, but before this, Samar, Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) and Paritosh all spend quality time with each other. Everything is going great, but destiny has a sinister plan. Well, we have always heard that bad times never stay, just as good times also don’t stay forever. Let's see once again how Samar's death brings a huge storm into everyone's lives. Also Read - Anupamaa top 7 twists: Dimpy suffers miscarriage, Anu to boycott Anuj and more

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, all the members of the Kapadia family and the Shah family go outside to enjoy their party, where women are in the house, but in the promo, we see they will come back with Samar’s dead body and Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) blames Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) for his death. Well, the real reason is not known yet, but it might happen that they were in a car accident. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. How will everyone's life once again change with happiness turning into tragedy? What will exactly happen to Samar, and what is Anuj’s role in this? Also Read - TRP Report Week 38: Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ratings see a dip, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 sees positive trend

In the future tracks of Anupamaa, we see that Anu and Dimpy's lives are completely shattered as Dimpy loses her husband and Anu loses her son. Vanraj may decide to not forgive Anuj and he files a complaint against him. Will Anu save him, or will she stand with the Shahs and Dimpy? Let's wait to see how Anu gets out of this dark phase. Will she ever forgive Anu? What about Dimpy? Will she put the condition that Anuj and Anu should not live together? Well, so many questions are arising on fans’ minds, but we have to wait to get their answers. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann and other top 8 TV shows upcoming twists

Trending Now

Anupamaa is one of the top-running Hindi TV shows, and this show consistently stands on the number one position in the TV TRP list. Well, the latest track is all about Samar's demise, but the future track totally revolves around Anuj and Anu’s separation, as Dimpy wants to ruin Anuj and Anu's lives. Let's see what happens next.