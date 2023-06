Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we can see that finally Anuj, aka Gaurav Khanna, said everything to Anupamaa, and he feels very relaxed to confrontall his situations in front of Anupamaa. Later on, we see that Anuj is very happy that Anuwent to America. Well, viewers are really happy for the current track because they finally see the reunion of MaAn. But we all wait to see the twist when we finally see Anuj andAnupamaa live with each other forever. Later on, we see Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) advise Samar (Sagar Parekh) not to become like him as he is the worst husband ever. Later on, allthe Shahs are ready to go to Samar and Dimpy's wedding. Also Read - TRP Report Week 21: Anupamaa thrives, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin continues to struggle [Check TOP 10 TV shows]

Kavya make the decision to miscarry her baby,or will she fight for justice?

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see that Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) tells Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) about her pregnancy.Listening to this, Vanraj may not react happily as he wants Anupamaa in his life, but we may see in upcoming episodes that Vanraj gets very cheap and asks Kavya to give proof ofher pregnancy as she has to give a DNA test to confirm her pregnancy. Will Kavya make the decision to miscarry her baby, or will she fight for justice? Well, viewers are reallyexcited to see the twist.

The Anupamaa show is now TV's number one show, which is really liked by their viewers,especially women, who really relate to the Anupamaa character because every single wife who has learnt many things to see the Anupamaa show. We may see that Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly)and Anuj arevery close due to the Haldi function because everything is solved between MaAn and shefinally learns the truth of Anuj's (Gaurav Khanna) compulsion about taking care of Maya.

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

The future track of Anupamaa is going to have a lot of drama and twists to reveal. We may see Maya expose her illnesses, and because of her jealousy, we may see that during weddingceremonies, Anuj and Anupamaa sit with each other, and Maya will come in anger and say allthat she has done in front of everybody. Well, the upcoming episodes of Anupmaa are goingto be super dramatic, where we may see that Anuj and Anupamaa finally reunite in all theirways, and it might be possible that Kavya will decide to abort the baby. Will Anupamaamake Vanraj realize his responsibility?