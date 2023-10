Anupamaa Hindi TV show upcoming twist, October 2: In the latest track of Anupamaa, all the family members are giving some tips to Samar and Dimpy about their parenthood journey. Samar is very excited and Anu (Rupali Ganguly), Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and all the other members dance and participate in the celebration. When the men take the party to the club, they come across Sonu, a politician’s son, who is again and again teasing them. Anuj gets angry but Vanraj asks him to stay away from them. Later on, we see Sonu having a fight with Samar and Anuj, but Vanraj again comes and stops them. Later, Sonu misbehaves with a girl, and Anuj sees this and goes to save her. Well, we have to wait to see what Anuj will do. Also Read - Anupamaa and Anuj's relationship to end forever? New promo leaves Anuj fans livid; say, 'Bhag Le'

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna ) goes to talk with Sonu and Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey ) also goes with him but they all get into a fight. Well, Sonu has a gun with him, so it might happen that Sonu points out his gun at Anuj, but Samar comes in front of him to save him. Anuj is not at fault as he just wanted to save the girl. But Vanraj accuses him of being responsible for whatever happens to Samar as he had warned him to stay away from Sonu and his gang. But we may see Anu find out the truth instead of reaching a rushed conclusion and take a stand for Anuj against everyone. Will Vanraj realise that Anuj was only fulfilling his responsibility as a human being and an alert citizen?

In the future tracks of Anupamaa, we may see many twists and turns and also a very emotional track as Samar dies and everyone is in shock, but Anu (Rupali Ganguly) decides to ruin the life of Sonu, the son of an influential politician. We may see that he will threaten Anu that if she does anything, he will kill all her family members. Will she step back, or will she fight? Let's see what happens next. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists this week: Anu to leave Anuj, Samar's murderer to marry Dimpy

Anupamaa is one of the top-running Hindi TV shows. The main lead, Anu, aka Rupali Ganguly, gets immense love from her fans and her character has become an inspiration for a lot of Indian women. Now, once again Anu has a new battle to fight with Sonu and his father. Will she finally succeed and get justice for Samar?