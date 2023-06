Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see Ankush (Rohit Bakshi)trying to make Choti Anu (Asmi Deo)understand that Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly ) will still love her immensely even though she is going to America forever, but Maya (Chhavi Pandey) becomes very angry upon seeing this. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna)is waiting for Anupamaa and we finally see that Vanraj has completely changed and now he only wants happiness for Anupamaa so he gifted her ghunghroo. All the family members are very emotional now as they realize the importance of Anupamaa and finally read the letters that Anupamaa gives them. Later on, we see that Anupamaa finally comes to meet her husband, Mr. Kapadia. Also Read - TRP List Week 25: Anupamaa retains top spot, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin hijack sequence brings back all SaiRat fans and numbers [View Full List]

Maya will go to a mental asylum

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see Anu (Rupali Ganguly) reaching Kapadia Mension, where Anuj stands with Aarti Ki Thali, but Maya comes like a storm and spoils all the fun for Anupamaa. Maya announces to everyone that Anuj will also go behind Anu to America. Whether this is true or not, we have to wait to see the twist. Well, Anuj slaps Maya for creating a scene and we may see that because of her mental condition, it might be possible that Maya (Chhavi Pandey) will go to mental asylum, and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) will try to stop Anupamaa. Well, the upcoming track is going to be very exciting because we may see how Anupamaa leaves Anuj, seeing him in this situation, Anupamaa's dream will once again get shattered? Let's see what will happen in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa.

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Anupamaa, we may finally see that Anupamaa decides not to go to America, as now all the hurdles are gone from the lives of Anuj and Anupamaa. Now it's time for the reunion of MaAn, and finally we will see the true color of Malti Devi (Apara Mehta). She reveals that this is all she did for their separation. Well, all the viewers were expecting that Malti Devi would be Anuj's biological mother, but it is not going to happen. Let's see the twist. Will Malti Devi reveal all her truth so that she can take revenge from Anuj?