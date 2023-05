Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, finally, an interesting twist is brought in for the viewers. The TV show Anupamaa is taking a very interesting turn right now, and fans are worried about whether Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) would try or not to bring Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) out of Mayajal. The latest track will see Anuj and Anupamaa spending a night with each other talking all about their pain. Anuj takes the blame for all the chaos but Anupamaa puts it on the situations. On the other side, Maya (Chhavi Pandey) and Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) will take a stand for Anuj and Anupamaa. Let's wait to see what happens in the upcoming track when Anuj and Anupamaa come together to the Shah house. Also Read - Anupamaa: Paras Kalnawat hits back at co-stars who disagreed with his claims that people want to quit the show; says has screenshots of messages as proof

Anuj realize that Maya is his responsibility

It would be very interesting to the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa as Maya's nightmare of seeing Anuj and Anu together will come true. We may also see Anuj (Gaurv Khanna) calm her, and they all start celebrating the Haldi function, where we can see Maya try to come close to Anuj to get Anupamaa jealous, but Anuj and Anupamaa both know that their hearts are always connected, and we see Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj mutually seperated, which makes Anuj realize that Maya (Chhavi Pandey)is his responsibility.

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the future, the track of Anupamaa will have many more interesting twists and turns, and we may see Maya executing her evil planning during Samar and Dimpy's wedding and demanding from Anuj that she also wants to get married in the same mandap. Well, it would be super interesting to watch if Anuj will give into this demand of Maya or not. Anupamaa would be in the same mandap and one cannot imagine the drama that will unfold if this happens. Let's wait to see the upcoming tracks. We may see that Anupamaa will become Devi Maa and sacrifice her love for Maya. It might be possible for Anupamaa to make Anuj understand that Maya is his future.