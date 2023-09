Anupamaa Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 30: In the latest track of Anupamaa, the whole track is around Samar. Before leaving the world, he poured his emotions out in front of everybody. Samar (Sagar Parekh) is very excited to become a father, but destiny has decided something else. Well, after a long time, the whole family got together and enjoyed some happy moments but they were short lived. While celebrating, the men decided to go out and continue the party. While everyone was excited, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) kept getting a strange feeling that something bad would happen. The men went to a hotel where Sonu, the son of a politician, started teasing them about their age. Will Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and others teach him a lesson? Will Sonu and his men be behind Samar’s death? Also Read - Anupamaa Top 5 twists to expect post leap in Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna show

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, all the women are having a great time in the house, while Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and others get into a fight outside. It may be possible that whatever happened to Samar is a result of this fight. The upcoming track of Anupamaa is going to be very emotional for Anu (Rupali Ganhuly), Dimpy and Pakhi. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Teri Meri Doriyaann and other Top 8 TV shows upcoming twists

In the future tracks of Anupamaa, it might happen that Anuj has a fight with Sonu and he in turn takes out a gun to shoot Anuj, but Samar comes in between and puts his life at risk while saving Anuj. But Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) accuses Anuj as he had already warned him to stay away from those boys, but he still got into a fight with them. On the other side, Dimpy may also lose her child due to this trauma and Anu will be totally devastated. Let's see how she will handle everything. Anu may blame herself, thinking that if she would have forced him to wear the ‘raksha-dhaga’, then nothing would have happened to him. Also Read - Anupamaa top 7 twists: Samar tags Vanraj as best father, Anu goes into shock seeing son dead

Anupamaa is one of the top-running Hindi TV shows. The main lead, Anu, aka Rupali Ganguly, also gets immense love from her fans. Now once again, the latest track is completely heartbreaking, but viewers are hoping the best that Anu will solve everything. Let's see what happens in the upcoming track of Anupamaa.