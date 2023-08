Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa we see that Anupamaa calls Nakul and asks him about Malti Devi (Apara Mehta). He tells her that he has snatched everything away from Guru Maa. But how did this happen? Well, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) tells Anupamaa that Guru Maa is facing all this struggle because of her karma, but Anupamaa decides to bring Guru Maa home. She goes to find out about her and gets information from a man who tells her about an old woman who keeps sitting behind the tree. But Anupamaa is unable to find her. Later on, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj tell Romil that this time he will also celebrate the festival of Rakhi. But he is not interested and Anupamaa promises him that he will love the celebration. Let's see if Anupamaa wins this challenge. On the other side, Kavya gets very emotional as she wants to tell the truth to everyone. But will it be easy? How will everyone react? Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2023: Akshara-Kairav of YRKKH, Anuj-Malvika of Anupamaa; here are best on-screen siblings from top TV shows

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see that Adhik and Barkha cross all the limits and trap Romil into a big plan, but we have to wait to see the twist: will their plan backfire, and will Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly)find out the truth? Later on, we see Kavya reveal the truth and all hell breaks loose. But did she really confess or was it just her horrible dream? Well, Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) has Anupamaa, who is fair, even with those who have done wrong with her. She knows how to take a stand and get people on her side with love and reasoning. Let's wait to see how she manages all the judgements and accusations that will come Kavya's way. Because if there's someone who can help Kavya, it is Anu.

As per the latest track, Anupamaa has to handle the situation at home as well as she is on the look out for Malti Devi. Let's wait to see if Anuj's assumption comes true. Will Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) learn the truth that Anuj is her son? Will she feel the pangs of motherhood and realise her fault? In the future track of Anupamaa, we may see that Malti Devi will forget all her revenge once she knows the truth about Anuj and a mother and son may finally reunite.