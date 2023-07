Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see that Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) talks with Anupamaa about Vanraj and thanks her for whatever Anupamaa did for her; later on, we see Kavya finally tell the truth to Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) that this child is not related to Vanraj; this is Aniruddh's child. Now what will Anupamaa do? She takes her inside the room, where we see Kavya tell everything to Anupamaa. On the other side, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) is at the top of the world. Because he is very happy for his child, but what will happen when Vanaraj learns the truth about Kavya and Aniruddh? Well, the upcoming story of Anupamaa is going to be very interesting as we see how, once again, Anupamaa solved all the problems of Vanraj, Barkha as well as Guru Maa. Let's see how Anupamaa will solve the many twists. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj and Malti Devi's truth comes out, will she regret her past decisions?

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see that Vanraj learns the truth about Kavya and Aniruddh, and he remembers his past when he cheats Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). but viewers are eagerly waiting for the twist. Will Vanraj forgive Kavya and accept Aniruddh child? Well, it might be possible that Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) will again go into shock and never forgive this mistake of Kavya. On the other side, one more twist is waiting for Anupamaa's life. Ankush brings his stepson to Kapadia Mension, but Barkha (Ashlesha Sawant) requests to Anupamaa that she throw him out as she will never see him in front of her. Now what will Anupamaa do to save her family as well as Vanraj? Let's see what happens next. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Karma catches up with Vanraj; Kavya will do what he did to Anu

Will Anupamaa accept Ankush illegitimate child?

The Anupmaa show is one of the top TV shows, as we always see that Anupamaa stands at number one on their TRP list, and the latest track is all around the Shah family drama. And viewers are eagerly waiting for the twist: what will Anupamaa advise them to do? Let's see: will Anupamaa accept Ankush's stepchild in her house, or will she convince the Shah family to accept Kavya's child? Let's see what Anupamaa will do. It might be possible that Anupamaa cannot forgive Kavya, and she also advised her to divorce Varaj and marry Aniruddh. We see that it might be possible for Anupamaa to give one chance to Ankush, but Barkha again instigates Anupamaa: if this child belongs to Anuj, will she accept it? Well, we have to wait to see how many twists and turns are on the way for Anupamaa's show.