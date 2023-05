Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupmaaa, we see that finally MaAn's misunderstanding will be cleared, and they mutually decide that they will choose their way, as Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) chose Maya (Chhavi Pandey) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly)chose her career. Let's wait to see the twist. What is the next plan for the three plotters? Will they again carry out the plan to destroy Maan? We see Maya again panicking and wanting Anuj to divorce Anupamaa, but Anuj clearly said that they now chose their responsibility, but one day they will reunite. Also Read - Anupamaa: Chhavi Pandey aka Maya shares happy pictures with Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj from sets; fans troll 'You can never be MaAn'

The three devils will be exposed and Anuj and Anupamaa will reunite

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we may see that Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) suspects Barkha (Ashlesha Sawant) of knowing the reason for Anuj's absence by not coming on that day. This is the major twist when we see that Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) will come with the same doctor who treated Maya (Chhavi Pandey) in Samar (Sagar Parekh)and Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) wedding, and he will tell every truth in front of everyone. This is the major twist when, finally, the three evils will be exposed and Anuj and Anupamaa( Rupali Ganguly) will reunite. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anupamaa once again becomes the goddess of sacrifice; will she let Anuj marry Maya?

We see that Malti Devi will come with so many twists and turns in the Shah House. First, she will expose Maya and Barkha, and then she will tell the truth in front of everybody that she is the mother of Anuj Kapadia. We may see that Anuj did not understand anything, but finally, Malti Devi said everything in front of him. Well, we have to wait to see the many twists and turns in the show of Anupmaa. Also Read - Anupamaa: Paras Kalnawat hits back at co-stars who disagreed with his claims that people want to quit the show; says has screenshots of messages as proof

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

The future track of Anupamaa may see Maya go forever from Anuj's life as Anuj finally finds her biological mother, and Anupamaa will soon go to America with Anuj, Choti and Malti Devi, where we may see Anupamaa completely change her look and fly towards a newer life.