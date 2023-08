Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see that Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) is totally breaking down listening to Kavya's truth. Later on, we see that Anupamaa will calm down Vanraj, but we have to see how long Vanraj waits for his patience. On the other side, we see that Ankush came with his child, and Barkha gets angry and wants justice from Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). She told Anupamaa that she would not accept Ankush's illegitimate child, but we have to wait to see the twist and what Anupamaa decides. Even Vanraj is on the side of Barkha and supports Barkha's decision. Later on, we see Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) suspecting Anupamaa that she will tell the truth to Vanraj, so she asked Anupamaa, and finally Kavya learned the truth that Vanraj knows everything. Well, let's see now how Anupamaa will solve the many twists and turns that have come into her family. Also Read - Anupamaa: Fans hail Anu for walking away and NOT consoling Vanraj after he learns Kavya’s truth; 'Karma served him the best'

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see that finally Anupamaa takes decisions and tries to understand Barkha that there is no fault of Ankush's child. Barkha has to give divorce to Ankush, or she will accept this child. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Barkha (Ashlesha Sawant) leave the Kapadia family ? We see that Pakhi and Adhik's relationship is also in danger; she also wants a divorce from Adhik. It might be possible that Adhik and Barkha both leave the Kapadia family. Will they regret whatever they did, or will they again come back to ruin Anupamaa's life? Let's see what happens next. On the other side, we see that, finally, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) said to Leela that if Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) did this to him, he would never accept her child. Now we may see that Kavya will also leave Shah's house.

The Anupamaa Show is one of the top-running shows on television, and viewers love the chemistry between Anuj and Anupamaa, aka Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna. In the latest track, we see that every relationship will get ruined: Barkha Ankush, Adhik Pakhi, Paritosh Kinjal, Vanraj Kavya, and soon we may see that Samar and Dimpy relationship will also suffer because of Dimpy's behavior. Well, the Anupamaa show now comes on major tracks when we see all the relationships will get ruined. Now we have to wait to see the twist on how Anupamaa will solve every equation and bring happiness to their lives.