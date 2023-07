Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see that finally Maya (Chhavi Pandey)creates a scene and spoils everything that Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) has planned for Anu’s farewell. Later on, we see Maya declare that she will kill Anupamaa. On the other side, we see Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) deciding to talk to Maya. She gives her the statue Of Ganpati Bappa and makes her realize that she has everything she needs to take care of her daughter. We see Maya calming down and listening to everything Anupamaa has to say. After some time, we once again see Anupamaa changing Maya's heart like she did with Rakhi Dave. Anupamaa has some magical power with which she is always able to change people for good. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj saves Anu from Maya’s evil plan; Malti Devi brings new twist with revenge saga

Anupamaa change Maya's heart

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ?Anupamaa? (@anupamaa.fanpage)

Maya's chapter is closed in MaAn's life

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see Maya (Chhavi Pandey) recognize her fault and apologise to Anupamaa, and also tell her that she will did so many things wrong to her, but now she has realised her mistakes. Finally, Maya saves Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly)from the car accident and instead she gives her life. Well, now Maya's chapter is closed in MaAn's life. Now we have to wait to see the twist: will MaAn reunite? Will once again Anu sacrifice her career? Let's see what fate decides for MaAn. Also Read - Anupamaa New Promo: Anuj-Chhoti make a desperate attempt to stop Anu from getting on the plane to America; MaAn fans worried for her 'Naya Safar' [WATCH]

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

The Anupamaa TV show is one of the highest rated shows on television, and we see Anupamaa always ruling at number one spot on the TRP chart. Anupamaa show has always taught valuable lessons to its viewers. Women are inspired and want to become self-dependent like Anupamaa. This show has changed the lives of many women. Now all the nation wants to know if Anupamaa really goes to America by leaving her family. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. Also Read - Anupamaa star Nakul aka Aman Maheshwari recalls of being jobless for 6 months; reveals he had packed his bags to go back home but…

Trending Now

In the future track of Anupamaa, we see Anupamaa asking Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) to let Anuj and Choti Anu accompany her to America, but Malti Devi clearly says that she will not allow anyone to take anybody along. Anupamaa is also not allowed to return before 3 years because she has signed the agreement. Now that everything is in the hands of Malti Devi, will she free Anu from her agreement? In the new promo, we see Anupamaa reaching the airport but still thinks of Choti Anu and Anuj. She decides to leave, but the viewers want to see the twist: will Malti Devi plan a surprise for Anupamaa? It might be possible that Malti Devi brings a big twist into Anupamaa's life, and we may see her reunite with Anuj.