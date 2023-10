Anupamaa Hindi TV show upcoming twist, October 3: In the latest track of Anupamaa, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) had a huge fight with Sonu, and Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) continued to stop Anuj. Sonu pointed the gun at Anuj, but Samar put his life at risk and saved Anuj. On the other side, Anu (Rupali Ganguly) feels that Samar's life is in danger. She continues to call everyone, but no one picks up the call. But finally, Bapuji called her and said that everything was fine as he is not aware of what happened. Later, Anupamaa dreams of Samar (Sagar Parekh) saying that he will come to eat the kheer and tell her mother to handle everything as he is leaving. Anu feels shattered. The viewers really feel very emotional to see the conservation between Samar and Anu. Let's see how Anu solves everything. How will she handle Dimpy?

Anupamaa upcoming promo:

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and everyone come back home, and suddenly the light is gone. Anu puts up a candle and asks why everyone is silent, she asks for Samar, and finally Vanraj (Sudhansu Pandey) shouts and tells her that Samar is no more because of Anuj. How will Anu ( Rupali Ganguly) get out of her pain as well as handle Dimpy?

In the future tracks of Anupamaa, we may see only an emotional track because of Samar's sudden demise. Well, we see in the new promo that Anu holds Samar's picture and tells Anuj that she is reminded of Samar's death everytime she sees him and asks him to go away. Will MaAn get seperated once again? Or will Anu take revenge from Sonu? In the future, we may see that Anu will make Sonu realise his mistakes and the importance of women; let's see if he changes. Will he marry Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) and also accept her child?

Anupamaa is one of the top-running Hindi TV shows. The upcoming track is going to be emotionally heavy as Anupamaa copes with her son's death and also proves her husband Anuj innocent. He only fulfilled his responsibility as a human being. Will Anu understand everything and make everyone forgive him?