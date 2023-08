Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see that Barkha gets really angry for the cheating of Ankush, but Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) calm her down. Well, Barkha is really disturbed because of Romil and Anuj and Anupamaa both make Barkha and Ankush understand that they have to deal with this very calmly. Well, let's see what Anupamaa and Anuj decide. On the other side, we see that Vanraj is very disturbed and has not decided what he will do. Later on, we see that Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) came to talk with Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) to ask him to understand her situation but he left from there. Later on, we see Adhik come to fight with Romil. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: what decision will Anupamaa and Anuj take for their family? Also Read - TRP Report Week 30: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 out of TOP 5, Anupamaa continues to reign [Check TOP 10 TV shows]

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see that Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) comes to meet Anupamaa at midnight, and he just wants help from Anupamaa on what he can do and how Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) moved on from his cheating on her, but we see Anupamaa make him understand everything and tell him that she will not want to remember her past. Well, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) came and saw Vanraj and Anupamaa together. We have to wait to see the twist. Will Anupamaa tell everything to Anuj? Let's see what happens in the next episode. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Will Anuj and Anupamaa make everyone realise the importance of love?

The Anupamaa show is one of the top-running shows on television, and viewers give immense love to Anupamaa, aka Rupali Ganguly, as the world talks about her and all women imagine themselves with her character. Well, the latest track is a little boring for the viewers because we see Anupamaa as both the family's relationships get strained, and because of this, Anupamaa and Anuj again come to handle all this. Let's see: will Vanraj give divorce to Kavya, and will he get out of this? On the other side, will Barkha and Adhik's game be over soon, and will they also have to go from Kapadia Mansion? Also Read - Anupamaa: Fans hail Anu for walking away and NOT consoling Vanraj after he learns Kavya’s truth; 'Karma served him the best'

In the future track of Anupamaa, we see that Anupamaa's three children will also come to the danger zone because we see in the promo that Anupamaa sees in her dreams that all her children will suffer. Well because Anupamaa's children are her strength, and if they get anything, Anupamaa will not handle anything. We have to wait to see the twist on how Anupamaa will save her children as well as her family.