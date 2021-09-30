1. Anupamaa finally hits back at Vanraj

She has made him understand that he has no right over her and she will not abide to him anymore. Also Read - Anupamaa TWIST: Mumbai return Anupamaa's new stylish avatar will leave Vanraj-Kavya stunned! Is this Anuj Kapadia's magic?

2. Vanraj to admit his feelings

Vanraj will confess his feelings to Anupamaa and admit why he is jealous. Anupamaa will try to understand his side and then give him a reality check. This will ease out the daily tensions and taunts between them. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey opens up about the challenges of playing Vanraj; says, 'It isn't easy to play, it has many shades'

Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma's BTS pictures promise an interesting twist ahead

3. Anuj's big confession In a drunken state

Anuj will confess that he Loves Anupmaa. This will make Vanraj angry. Anu will come to know about this too and this might disrupt the business partnership.

4. Family will get divided

While some in the Shah family are rooting for Anu and Anuj aka MaAn, she will get stronger criticism from the others about her bond with Anuj.

5. Anupamaa and Anuj's bond

Anu had made it clear to Anuj from the start that there is no place for anyone new in her life or heart and she had told him that there will strictly be a work relationship between then. But Anuj's confession will now change the dynamics, for better or for worse.