Anupamaa: Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna gets labelled 'Bholuram' by MaAn fans; writer includes it in show's script

Anupamaa, 5th January 2022, episode 446, SPOILER ALERT: Anu calls Anuj Bholuram for not realising her love for him. Anupamaa's writer Bhavna Vyas revealed that she included the word as she saw a lot of fans address Anuj as 'Bholuram'.